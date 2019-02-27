Support of residents in this area for Rotary Flags Across Venice Nokomis has proved to be very successful. The result was for Venice Nokomis Rotary Club to present $6,000 to local Veterans associations to assist disabled veterans and deployed servicepeople’s families.
Rotarian Jack Kurschner, launched the project three years ago. Rotarians provide the American flags placing them in subscriber’s yards 5 times during the year on Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
A veteran of WWII he had participated in the same project in an Ohio club. Three years ago, he came up with the program to help needy veterans and service families in this area.
“Our first year we put up 80 Flags raising $2,000,” said Kurschner. “The good news is last year we put out 175 flags and we have $6,000.”
At the presentation Kurschner presented a $6,000 check, $3,000 to Mike Felicita, Commander of Disabled American Veterans DAV Post 101 in Venice and $3,000 to Dennis Rotenderry, Commander Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 8118 in Nokomis.
The donations will be spent on families of deployed and disabled veterans.
Some is being donated to the MacDill Air Force Base daycare center for meals and toiletries for the children of deployed servicepeople.
Assisted by Rotarian Jim Romano, Kurschner has 17 teams of Rotarians who deliver, erect and take down the participants’ flags, maintaining and storing them.
Rotary Flags Across Venice Nokomis is operated entirely voluntarily and is a donation of $40. For residents living in deed restricted communities, Rotarians will work with the homeowners association to receive approval to post the flags.
“We receive numerous emails throughout the year thanking us for starting this program,” said Kurschner. “Residents appreciate having their flags displayed even when they have returned to their northern homes. Particularly knowing their donations help veterans and active servicepeople”
To participate in Flags Across Venice email jromano.remaxpalm@gmail.com, call 941-786-8447 or mail a check to Venice Nokomis Rotary Flags Project, P.O. Box 8, Venice, FL 34284.
