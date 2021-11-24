ROTONDA WEST — During their November general meeting, members of the Rotonda West Woman’s Club recognized first responders, Florida veterans and Gold Star families.
The meeting opened with a video presentation of the General Federation of Women's Clubs' Florida Veteran’s Meditation efforts.
Club member Janice Dalgliesh and Mike Dalgliesh displayed the Gold Star Flag, dedicated to their son Rory. Rory Dalgliesh was a 23-year-old lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps who took his life at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He had turned 21 in Afghanistan and suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome.
The club learned about the upcoming Florida Run for the Fallen to take Feb. 11-13, 2022. Participants will cover 170 miles from the Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tallahassee across the state to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville.
The run is an "organized tribute event to run specific miles for every Florida Fallen Service Member who died as a result of serving from any circumstance during the War on Terror," according to the Florida Run for the Fallen website.
The members in attendance also learned about the General Federation of Women's Clubs' response to the Surfside disaster and the aid the club provided.
For information about Rotonda West Woman’s Club or to join, please send an email rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. You do not have to be a resident of Rotonda West to become a member.
For more about the Florida Run for the Fallen and the group's efforts to help veterans and service personnel, particularly those who served in the Middle East, and who are suffering from depression, PTSD or other afflictions, visit florida.usarunforthefallen.org.
