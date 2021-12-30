A group from Rotonda Elks 2710 took part in the placing of wreaths during Wreaths Across Amerca on Dec. 18. A group of motorcycles lead by Roger Redman, Past Exalted Ruler, traveled to Sarasota National Cemetery along with two other vehicles to carry the wreaths to the cemetery's section 1. The group placed more than 300 wreaths. Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 is at 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West. For more information, please visit rotondaelks.org or call 941-697-2710.

