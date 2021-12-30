Representatives from Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 led by Roger Redman, PER, traveled to Sarasota National Cemetery helping the Wreaths Across America Organization lay more than 300 wreaths on each hero's grave. Pictured are Wayne Howe, Aimee Nichols, Kathy Dardis, Annette Dardis, Ed Legasse, Kim Friedrich, Cathy Redman, Kevin Woods, Manfred Friedrich, Mike, Tim Field, Roger Redman, Nancy Woods and Patricia Lagasse.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Cathy and Roger Redman at the Wreaths Across America event in Sarasota.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Wayne Howe, reflecting on the heroes honored during the Wreaths Across America.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Nancy Woods takes a moment of prayer for the fallen.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Manny Friedrich and Wayne Howe walking back for more wreaths.
A group from Rotonda Elks 2710 took part in the placing of wreaths during Wreaths Across Amerca on Dec. 18. A group of motorcycles lead by Roger Redman, Past Exalted Ruler, traveled to Sarasota National Cemetery along with two other vehicles to carry the wreaths to the cemetery's section 1. The group placed more than 300 wreaths. Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 is at 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West. For more information, please visit rotondaelks.org or call 941-697-2710.
