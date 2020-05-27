The Rotonda West “Face Mask Ladies” had one heck of a successful day giving away their homemade masks recently. Folks drove up to the Rotonda West Association building and received their free masks, which the women have been making by the dozens. Many recipients dropped off extra fabric for more masks and made donations to the group.

sun PHOTOs BY DAVID PULASKI

