ENGLEWOOD — The Rotonda Men's Golf Association was ready to tee off to give Lemon Bay High School graduates a boost.
But the coronavirus put a stop to that.
"The board of directors of RMGA met this morning and decided to postpone the scholarship tournament until sometime this fall, probably October," Roger Holck said in an email.
Now in its 24th year, the Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament was scheduled for March 26 at the Hills course of the Rotonda Golf and Country Club.
As in years past, proceeds from the tournament would provide $1,000 college scholarships for Lemon Bay High School graduates. Last year, the tournament raised $12,000 that was divided between 12 graduates. This year, the association's goal is to raise $13,000 or more.
To learn more about the association or its tournament, call George Karas, scholarship chairman, at 518-224-3840.
