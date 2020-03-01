ROTONDA WEST — Nuts Enough and The Scorpions were the big winners at the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club Trivia Night on Feb. 7. Mr. Trivia, Jim Wasowski, kept 16 teams on their toes as he challenged them with questions on Academy Awards and love.The event raised funds for International Outreach Projects sponsored by the Club.
The club's Annual Spring Fling Luncheon and Fashion Show is set for 11 a.m. March 21 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda. Fashions provided by Ivy’s on Dearborn and The Shoe Shop by Ivy’s. There will be drawings and a silent auction. Tickets are $40. Proceeds will benefit Kids Needs of Greater Englewood and The Back Pack Kidz of Charlotte County. For information and tickets, please call Joyce at 941-830-0135 or Clare at 941-214-8553.
For more about the club, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org.
