The GFWC Rotonda West “Life Savers” don’t sing, they don’t dance, but they do save lives. Twice a year, the group members hop on the OneBlood Big Red Bus at the Rotonda West Community Center to save our neighbors, family and friends by donating pints of blood. Pictured are Danica Harris, Donna Krabbe, Sandy Prentis, Ella Kulik, Kathryn Gallagher, Jennifer Cope, Posey Bauer, Gwen Grace, Rachele Adler, Kathy Altenburg and Roberta Sullivan, who have saved hundreds of lives. You don’t have to live in Rotonda to be a member. Call 610-952-1333 for more information.