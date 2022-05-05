WELLEN PARK — An expansive road project, featuring two roundabouts on Tamiami Trail at North Port’s west end, will begin soon.
The area is on U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail through Wellen Park. The construction starts next month.
The completed work includes roundabouts — or traffic circles — along with landscaping, road improvements, sidewalks and other upgrades.
The work complement Florida’s refurbishment of River Road that is underway.
Completed in two phases, U.S. 41’s makeover will cost nearly $20 million, all privately funded by the West Villages Improvement District. The WVID is a special taxing unit authorized by the state in 2004.
During the 18 months of construction, traffic speeds along Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41 will be reduced to 45 mph, a spokesperson said in announcing the project Thursday.
John Luczynski, senior vice president of land development for Wellen Park LLLP, said the work begins in June, which includes lane closures and lowered speeds.
The public can view the project at an open house at 6 p.m. May 25 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center with project engineers sharing details.
At completion, the segment “may be the most beautiful segment (of U.S. 41) in the state of Florida,” Luczynski said.
The roadway makeover announced Thursday is in tandem with a Florida Department of Transportation project on River Road running north-south from Interstate 75 to U.S. 41. River Road is being widened and raised, with 10-foot pedestrian-bike paths on either side. That work started in March. The price tag is about $50 million.
The roundabouts come in phases. The first at Wellen Park Boulevard — the new entryway to Downtown Wellen Park just east of Preto Boulevard. North Port’s just-opened public safety complex is at Preto and U.S. 41. There’s a new traffic signal at that intersection.
A second roundabout is just east of the State College of Florida campus at Mezzo Drive and U.S. 41. That second phase starts a month or two after initial construction begins next month. Drivers should expect lane closures/diversions and speed reductions throughout both phases.
Wellen Park is the former West Villages, some 12,000 acres that includes Downtown Wellen Park, a retail and housing project opening its first phase later this year.
In 2019, developers met with FDOT authorities to discuss U.S. 41 improvements, Luczynski said. That included a possible pedestrian overpass at West Villages Parkway. FDOT completed a makeover at that intersection in 2019. It’s the entryway to the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium and a retail section anchored by a Publix store.
But the overpass was not feasible, Luczynski said.
“There was going to be somebody unhappy with that,” he said.
The compromise was announced Thursday. The overall goals, Luczynski added, were reducing U.S. 41 traffic speeds, enhancing the corridor with street curbing and landscaping along with slowing traffic for safety purposes and noise reductions.
Wellen Park at build-out will be 50,000 or so people and 20,000 homes. It is one of the country’s fastest growing master-planned communities, a city within a city.
U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail improvements are contracted through the West Villages Improvement District. Wellen Park LLLP acts as a contractor. State and federal funds could subsidize some construction costs.
Special fees will not be passed along to Wellen Park homeowners or merchants. The project will run up to 18 months for completion.
A final project draft, with state and developer sign-offs, “seemed much more democratic,” Luczynski said.
The Wellen Park Welcome Center is at 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. An RSVP is suggested at westvillagesid.org.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.