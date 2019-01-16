SEBRING — Citrus growers and other agriculturalists who need to talk with the Farm Service Agency can do so today, Friday and Tuesday.
That’s how long U.S. Department of Agriculture officials felt they could reopen approximately half of the FSA centers to help local farmers in the midst of the government shutdown. The USDA has announced that staff will be available to assist agricultural producers with existing farm loans and provide 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline.
“Until Congress sends President Trump an appropriations bill in the form that he will sign, we are doing our best to minimize the impact of the partial federal funding lapse on America’s agricultural producers,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a press release. “We are bringing back part of our FSA team to help producers with existing farm loans. Meanwhile, we continue to examine our legal authorities to ensure we are providing services to our customers to the greatest extent possible during the shutdown.”
The nearest office to Highlands County, among the ones that will reopen, is the Okeechobee County Service Center at 450 NW U.S. 98 in Okeechobee. The phone number is 863-763-3345.
Staff there will be able to process payments made on or before Dec. 31, 2018, continue expiring financing statements and open mail to identify priority items.
Further details on the open sites are available at farmers.gov/sites/default/files/documents/OpenFSAServiceCenters.pdf.
Additionally, as an intermittent incidental duty, staff may release proceeds from the sale of loan security by signing checks jointly payable to FSA that are brought to the county office by growers and farmers.
While staff will be available in person on this three-day window, most available services can be handled over the phone.
“I guess it is good that they are opening FSA, because there are a few things they will be able to help people with,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association on Wednesday. “For the most part, they are not able to do anything new, not able to work on any disaster programs.”
With the offices reopened, Royce said people may be able to get answers to some questions during “this silly shutdown, so it’s kind of a mixed blessing.”
If farmers and growers haven’t already gotten that request processed fully by the USDA, they can’t move on to the state level, Royce said.
“What we obviously need is for the president and the Congress to quit goofing around and get this resolved, so we can put these and other governmental agencies back to work and let them do their jobs,” Royce said. “Obviously when they reopen they’ll be three to four weeks behind.”
Even things that most people don’t think about, such as statistical reports and test surveys will be delayed that much more, he said.
Even the January crop estimate was canceled, although Royce didn’t think that by itself would have a big impact on individual growers, but it causes stress on the industry.
“As an industry, they rely on understanding if (the harvest) will be larger or smaller,” Royce said, which in turn impacts how much fruit the juice and packing plants will allow at one time or just the pace of the harvest in the groves.
Royce said people make decisions on how many pickers and workers they hire and how long will take them.
The shutdown has also shut down E-verify, a web-based system that allows enrolled employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States.
“An example of the silliness of it is that while we’ve shut the government down over an immigration issue, one of the tools we use to fight illegal immigration — the E-verify system — is shut down,” Royce said.
For now, industry members are talking among themselves about the level of the harvest. The USDA forecast usually just verifies what they already know.
“We’re far enough along with the early crop to gauge it,” Royce said.
It seems, he said, the USDA has realized the negative impact of having these centers closed.
“Although the USDA can’t afford to bring them in for good, the brief reopen shows that the Secretary of Agriculture recognizes that the shutdown has had a negative impact on agriculture in the nation,” Royce said.
Royce thinks the rest of Washington, D.C., doesn’t understand that, yet.
“I don’t think the president nor members of Congress fully appreciate the wide range of negative impacts it has on people in various businesses,” Royce said.
The next crop forecast is supposed to be Feb. 8, and work that should be done to produce that forecast should be going on right now.
“That forecast date will be in danger if (they) don’t get back to work really soon,” Royce said.
