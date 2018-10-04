The Arcadian is featuring fan/family photos from the “Florida Runners Invitational 19” 3K at Lakeland on Sept. 28. The DeSoto Middle School XC team placed eighth out of the 34 competing schools, including 13th place, Owen Leath, 19th place, Javier Albarran and 60th place, Juan Buenrostro. Top 15 finishers earned medals. A total of 366 runners in the boys middle school division participated. We invite you to share team/fan photos to be published in Thursday’s newspaper and our social media platforms.
