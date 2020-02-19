PUNTA GORDA — Some locals called him "Ironman" and a true hometown hero.
A metal plaque on the wall of Beef O' Brady's in Punta Gorda depicts Thomas (Tommy) Jefferson Fulton ???LOOK AT PIC...
Fulton was the first African American male to break the four-minute mile in Munich, Germany in 1973 while he was competing for the Amateur Athletic Union AAU). At 3:55, it was a personal best time. He also competed in Africa, Russia and several other countries. AAU is one of the largest, multi-sport event organizations in the world. The organization is dedicated exclusively to the promotion and development of amateur sports and physical fitness programs.
"I always said he was born to run," said his sister Teresa Fulton-Scurry.
Fulton attended Charlotte High School where he was a member of the track and field team. He received a full scholarship at Texas Southern University in Houston where he continued to excel in track and field. Tommy made it as far as the Olympic trials, but never qualified. He was inducted in the Florida Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1983.
After college, he worked for ConocoPhillips Oil company in Houston, Texas holding numerous positions over the years. When he retired, he moved back to Florida to be near his family.
He was awarded the key to the city of Punta Gorda in 1973, and Tom Fulton Day was officially declared on July 6th. He was also awarded the Lt.
"He was well-known and well-liked," said Tommy's sister Thea Fulton-Graham. "Many people in Punta Gorda called him their hero and there son. He was a true native of Punta Gorda and a great man."
His brother Buster said Tommy used to say "the only thing faster than me is the space shuttle."
Tommy passed away on August 8, 2013. But his memory is certainly very much still alive in Punta Gorda. Besides the metal plaque on the wall of Beef O' Brady's, Tommy is also featured at Charlotte High School's athletic wall of fame. His siblings are working with local organizations to possibly get a mural of their brother painted somewhere in the city to honor him.
How Tommy became involved in track and field is actually a funny story. He was late for physical education class one day and the penalty was having to run a mile/four laps.
"The coach was shocked he was so fast," Buster said. "He set a school record the first time he ever ran. If he wasn't late that day, we might never have known he had it in him."
Teresa said after Tommy started having knee problems, he would walk everywhere and always refuse a ride when offered.
"He never weighed more than 150 pounds," she said. "He could wear his high school jersey all through his life."
He was also a great cook.
"He made the best barbecue ... but I never saw him eat much because he was too busy cooking," Thea said.
All four siblings ran track and field and graduated from Charlotte High School. They had a brother, Tony, who also was a runner. He passed away in 2014.
"We dominated the girls events," Teresa said. "We always took first or second."
Thea and Teresa were teachers in Charlotte County for decades.
"The Fultons go way back," Thea said. "Our parents were Florida natives. We may leave, but we all always come back."
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.