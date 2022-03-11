NORTH PORT — As the Rev. Vasyl Petriv watched the news unfold about his native Ukraine, the pastor knew he couldn't stay away.
He made a decision to go and help, even before the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.
Petriv, pastor at St. Mary's Ukranian Catholic Church in North Port, announced to his congregation after Mass recently that he planned to travel to Poland to serve as a chaplain to Ukrainian refugees who were arriving in that neighboring country by the thousands.
He left this week.
"He said if he stays here, he will die from a heart attack or stroke," said Ann Marie Susla, a parishioner, who heard his announcement. "He feels a calling to go and serve."
Petriv's wife, Lyuba, said her husband did not want to talk to the media about his trip before leaving.
"I've known this man for 36 years and he likes to keep private," she said. "I knew even before the invasion that he was thinking about going there to help people."
Vasyl Petriv, 58, was born in the village of Novytsra in the Kalush region of the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union. As a young man, he worked in construction and served in the military from 1981-1983. He also worked as a firefighter for the city of Kalush for a time.
He began his studies in 1990 at the Theological Academy in his hometown.
While Petriv was a student, Ukraine attained its independence and underwent a revival of the Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Because of this resurgence of religion, there was a shortage of priests to minister to the growing number of faithful. Petriv was ordained to the priesthood Dec. 26, 1992 by Bishop Sophron Dmyterko, and the following year was assigned to minister the villages of Staryj and Serednij Uhryniv.
Petriv took his final exams at the Theological Academy in 1995 and received a diploma in theology.
In November 1997, he came to the United States and was appointed assistant pastor at Saints Volodymyr & Olha church in Chicago. He served as an auxiliary priest at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma, Ohio until July 2015.
The Petriv family moved to North Port six years ago. Vasyl and Lyuba have five children: daughters Oksana, Natalia and Nadia, and sons Vasyl and Ivan.
Petriv Vasyl began his journey over the weekend with a stopover in Ohio to visit his children. He planned to fly to Poland from New York, Lyuba said.
She has no idea how long he plans to stay.
"Who knows what will happen?" she said. "All I can do is stay here and wait … and pray."
Viktor Antipov, an acquaintance and senior pastor at the House of Mercy in North Port, was surprised when he heard of Petriv's plans.
"Wow, that is a real commitment," Antipov said.
Antipov has a sister in Ukraine, and knows many others in North Port with parents, cousins, even children there in the war zone.
"Absolutely amazing dedication, real-deal commitment," he said of Petriv's trip. "He has my full respect."
