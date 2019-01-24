Provided by RVBusiness.com
When James and Stef Adinaro first looked into purchasing an RV, they were hesitant. At 42 and 39, they felt they were too young to purchase a recreational vehicle.
As reported by CNBC, five years and one RV later, the Adinaros are hoping to upgrade, having embraced the road-tripping “RV lifestyle.”
Originally, the couple, who lives in Salt Lake City, purchased a used mid-size 2003 Mercedes van for convenience while traveling to bicycling competitions. But now, the couple are considering buying a new Winnebago model, the Travato, which caters to the more physically fit RV owner — complete with a bicycle and kayak rack.
The Travato, which has a suggested retail price of $85,476, is an example of how the industry is hoping to cash in on a physically fit consumer.
“The big shift is occurring in how people RV. Nowadays, RVers are more active,” said Stef Adinaro, a personal trainer. RV parks have begun catering to this shift by offering more gyms, fitness classes, walking trails and bike rentals, she said.
According to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association’s most recent ownership report, the fastest-growing cohort of RV owners was 35 to 44 years old, which is just slightly less than the industry’s largest cohort of owners, which are between 45 and 54 years old. The average American RV owner was 50 in the 1980s, and today that age is 48 and falling.
“You used to think of RVs and think of the cigar-smoking grandpa and the retired couple,” said Matt Rose, director of recreation vehicles at the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association-Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council, “but not anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.