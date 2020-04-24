COVID -19 Testing in Sarasota County Florida

The Florida Department of Health Sarasota County conducted COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Heron Creek Middle School in North Port Florida on Friday. The testing is by appointment only and 50 tests where scheduled. As of Friday there were 30,174 cases with 1,012 deaths in Florida with 315 cases and 32 deaths in Sarasota County.

 Photo by Tom O'Neill
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments