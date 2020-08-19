TAMPA — Busch Gardens is bringing Howl-O-Scream back for its 21st year — but there will be changes.
“The creative production team has been consulting with medical experts and has modified this year’s event content with a focus on open-air scare zones and entertainment, as well as enhanced health and safety measures, while staying true to the core of this fan-favorite experience,” according to a news release.
Changes will include “open-air scare zones” throughout the park that will add “heart-pounding fear,” “unexpected horrors” and “freakishly fun” moments.
Howl-O-Scream patrons need separate tickets. It takes place every Friday through Sunday, running Sept. 25-Nov. 1.
In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, including consulting with medical experts, face covering requirements and temperature screenings, park capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to be “scared, terrified and thrilled throughout one of Florida’s largest theme parks.”
The Fiends show with Dr. Freakenstein and his entourage, will be on a large stage for outdoor performances. Seating is arranged for social distancing.
Howl-O-Scream is for mature audiences, with “intense adult content,” including fictional “violence, gore and blood.” Attendees are not allowed to wear costumes.
Anyone wanting to work the event can submit applications at buschgardensjobs.com.
Guests should note that reservations are required and space is limited.
Reservations can be made at HowlOScream.com.
