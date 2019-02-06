People who have boated all their lives might think they know all the rules and regulations to follow out on the water.
That is not necessarily the case, according to Tim McGarr, who since 1995 has taught America’s Boating Safety Course.
The Venice Sail and Power Squadron offers the course at the Waymire Training Center, at 1450 Lacaya Ave., in Venice’s Wellfield Park.
Upcoming classes will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays, March 23 and March 30, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Pre-registration is required for some courses. Information can be obtained by calling 941-244-8331.
A $50 fee for the course covers the cost of the manual.
Subjects covered in the course include: docking and undocking maneuvers; required and suggested equipment; Rules of the Road; Florida’s boating regulations; using a trailer, including backing; personal watercraft operation; and handling an emergency.
“We all can get in a rut and think we know all the rules and regulations,” said McGarr, the assistant education officer for the Venice Sail and Power Squadron.
“Maybe we do and maybe we don’t. The rules change, including rights-of-way and navigation rules.”
Men and women born after Jan. 1, 1988 comprise one segment of the population that needs to take the class in order to operate a boat. Florida state law requires anyone in that age bracket to have a boating safety ID card.
The cards are issued to everyone who completes the American Boating Course.
A broad mix of other people take the course.
“A lot of times we get husbands who have been sent by their wives. Their wives tell them they won’t go out with them in a boat again until they know what they’re doing.”
McGarr, who teaches the course several times a year, said, “People who take the class are very happy they did. They realize what’s out there that could be a danger to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.