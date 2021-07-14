Talon Bottenfield, a recent Lemon Bay High School graduate, is the recipient of the Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota scholarship.
Since 1979, through social and civic involvement, Saint Andrew Society of Sarasota has provided cultural activities relating to the significant Scottish heritage in the area, striving to give emphasis to Sarasota’s settlement by those early Scots.the
In 1990, SASS formed a scholarship fund and to date has awarded 135 college-bound scholarship applicants a total of $146,000 for further education.
The competing students submit proof of their Scottish heritage or Scottish activities/involvement, carry a minimum GPA of 3.5, and provide a college-fund plan with a written essay describing a life experience that has helped shape their values.
During the 32 years of the SASS Scholarship Fund program, students from high schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties and Lemon Bay in Charlotte County have received money from SASS Scholarship Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.