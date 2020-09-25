2020 Sales Tax Extension

If approved by voters in November, 2020, the 1% local option sales tax will be extended for six more years. From 2021 to 2026, one cent on each dollar spent in Charlotte County will fund the following projects:

Tier 1

Schools​

Charlotte County Public Schools – School Security Upgrades

Public Infrastructure and Utilities

Water Quality Infrastructure

Family Services Center – Phase 2

Edgewater Drive Phases 3-5 Design and Phase 4 Construction

Harborview Road

Public Safety

New Fire Station 17

Airport Rescue and Firefighting Training Prop

Radio Management Warehouse

CCSO Administration/911

Fire Station 6 Replacement

Fire Station 3 Replacement

CCSO District 4 and Training Complex

Quality of Life

Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center Renovation

G.C. Herring Park

William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park

Bicycle, Pedestrian Sidewalks and Trails

Tier 2

Water Quality – Vacuum Stations

CCSO District 2 Office

Charlotte Sports Park Renovation

South County Annex

Edgewater Drive – Phase 3

Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool

Library Renovations

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments