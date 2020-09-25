2020 Sales Tax Extension
If approved by voters in November, 2020, the 1% local option sales tax will be extended for six more years. From 2021 to 2026, one cent on each dollar spent in Charlotte County will fund the following projects:
Tier 1
Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools – School Security Upgrades
Public Infrastructure and Utilities
Water Quality Infrastructure
Family Services Center – Phase 2
Edgewater Drive Phases 3-5 Design and Phase 4 Construction
Harborview Road
Public Safety
New Fire Station 17
Airport Rescue and Firefighting Training Prop
Radio Management Warehouse
CCSO Administration/911
Fire Station 6 Replacement
Fire Station 3 Replacement
CCSO District 4 and Training Complex
Quality of Life
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center Renovation
G.C. Herring Park
William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park
Bicycle, Pedestrian Sidewalks and Trails
Tier 2
Water Quality – Vacuum Stations
CCSO District 2 Office
Charlotte Sports Park Renovation
South County Annex
Edgewater Drive – Phase 3
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool
Library Renovations
