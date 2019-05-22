Sales tax holiday, every bit helps!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will save on hurricane supplies under sales a tax holiday Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.
The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will run from May 31 to June 6 on items such as batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel cans.
The new law also provides several tax breaks to help with Hurricane Michael recovery, such as building materials, replacement fencing and hurricane debris removal. It also includes a one-year property tax break for farmers who can no longer use their land.
