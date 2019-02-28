NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is getting ready to welcome its newest residents, the Atlanta Braves, on Friday at the annual San Pedro Community Festival.
The Braves, who are one of the sponsors for the upcoming festival this year, will be a featured guest.
The Braves will play the last game of spring training on March 24 at CoolToday Park in West Villages.
This is the second time the Braves have attended the festival, according to Nathan Boock, director of music and youth at San Pedro. In 2018, the Braves celebrated as guests.
The city of North Port will have an official proclamation for the Braves from City Manager Pete Lear. North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the city will also have a table there for community outreach.
Taylor said an official welcome celebration has not been planned, but he expects there to be plenty of other community events featuring the Braves through the next year.
The festival starts with an opening ceremony Friday to kick off the weekend of festivities, which includes the official proclamation.
As a sponsor, the Braves are providing a basket as one of three premier baskets. Boock said during the three-day festival, drawings take place for baskets and cash prizes.
Boock said it could be a great experience for a fan.
“They have a cool baskets, two tickets, a behind the scenes stadium tour and an on-field experience,” Boock said.
The tickets are for the sold-out March 24 game that will mark the end of spring training for the team. Boock added there are two other baskets available in the top tier range.
“(One) of them is a handmade doll house and a basket of cheers,” Boock said.
A basket of cheer is typically filled with different liquors, Boock said.
Those who want to participate can purchase tickets through the weekend and the drawing will be held Sunday.
“You don’t have to be there (to win),” Boock said.
Boock said the event supports the church and is an enjoyable way to spend the weekend. The festival doesn’t charge for admission or parking. The cost is in ride tickets, food, drinks or the tickets for the drawings.
“We want people to come out, enjoy and make it affordable,” Boock said.
The festival has been held for the last five years and Boock says it’s getting bigger every year. He attributed some growth to the interest from the Braves who are attending the festival.
He said the Braves are really trying to get a sense of the community and are working to be part of it.
The annual San Pedro Catholic Church Community Festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday and run through 7 p.m. on March 3, at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. There will be a car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Discounted ride wristbands are available in the parish office until Thursday for $20. The wristbands will be available at the festival for $25 on Friday.
All three days will feature performers, to get a full list of musical acts visit www.facebook.com/sanpedrofestival.
