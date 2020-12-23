Santa Claus came to town at Royal Coachman in Nokomis.
The Encore arm of the park partnered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters to hold its annual festive Christmas party for Bigs and Littles.
Visitors were greeted by the Encore Chorus dressed in all things red and green with reindeer antlers and elf hats and members singing fun Christmas songs led by the popular “Jingle Bells.” Stations were set up with elves giving directions.
Cars checked in, then proceeded to a tent and table of goody bags filled with candy. Encore volunteers delivered them to the cars. Next, there were greetings and waves from Santa and Mrs. Claus. They were wearing their Florida shorts and shirts.
Finally, volunteers and Big Brothers and Big Sisters staff members delivered age-appropriate gifts from a tent and table to Littles in each car. All gifts were wrapped in holiday paper thanks to Encore volunteers. Finally when leaving, Encore elf Jim held up a sign saying, “See you next year.”
Adding to the fun were toy soldiers on bikes and golf carts filled with campground folks waving and sharing the joy and sing-along music like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
The weather was perfect as was the spirit. Thanks and a jingle bell cheer to Encore leader Noreen and Big Brothers and Big Sister’s staff members Annabel Drewry, Rita Ramsey, Sue Prouty and Nancy Lemonde. You have earned Santa Super Helper Medals.
Winter Wonderland
Someone once said, “The best things in life are free.” That is true in Venice. The 103 trees at Blalock Park are lighted from 5:45 to 10 p.m.
All are invited to stroll, enjoy the displays and feel the love. Directional signs are posted to ease walking traffic. Blalock Park is located on Nassau Street in Venice behind the Community Center.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Big Brother’s Big Sisters Mentor Manager at the Venice Office Annabel Drewry who never wants her picture taken. This terrific young woman helped organize the logistics for the Encore BBBS Christmas Party making it down-home, new normal fun. Her planning and leadership gave Bigs and Littles a chance to celebrate Christmas.
It gave Encore volunteers a chance for get-togethers and silly holiday fun. Annabel gets a pat on the back for helping make Venice a great place to live.
