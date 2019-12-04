Epiphany Cathedral School will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will be held in Epiphany’s Parish Center from 8-11 a.m., according to information provided.
The cost to attend is $5 per person with advanced purchase or $6 per person at the door. The cost includes breakfast, photo with Santa Claus, stories, holiday crafts, books, raffles and more.
Tickets to the breakfast may be purchased at Epiphany Cathedral School’s main office at 316 Sarasota Street in Venice or at the door the morning of the event.
Contact Epiphany’s Early Childhood center for more information at 941-484-8556.
