ENGLEWOOD — Sarah Lutz proves that tenacity can pay off.
Lutz is preparing to graduate this spring from Florida College, a small Church of Christ college in Tampa, with a bachelor's degree in sports management. More importantly, she fulfilled a goal she's had since she was 4 years old.
The 5-foot, 4-inch tall Lutz, now 22, played college basketball for the last two years for Florida College as a shooting point guard, a dream that almost remained out of her reach after graduating Lemon Bay High School in 2014 where she had played varsity ball for three years.
"It's taught me never to give up," Lutz said. "If you want something bad enough, you'll do whatever it takes to get it."
For her first two years as a college student, Lutz tried to play basketball for Southeastern University in Lakeland. Unfortunately, she injured her knee and couldn’t finish the tryouts. She would try again. In her last semester at Southeastern, she became a walk-on player, but that didn’t last. She wasn't picked up.
She then transferred to Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, where the women’s basketball team had a full roster. Lutz practiced with the team, but she never joined officially.
Lutz didn't let the disappointment slow her. For three years, she played with a women’s recreational league in Sarasota on Thursday evenings. It was fortunate that she did. She was spotted by Florida College women's basketball coach David Wadlington.
"We needed a point guard," Wadlington said. He had heard how well she played and was surprised no one had signed her up. She became a big part of the team, becoming its third leading scorer. Florida College offered her a partial scholarship.
Lutz described herself as someone who played in every game as if it were her last. Even on the bus traveling to away games, Wadlington said, Lutz would focus her attention and prepared herself to challenge the competing team on the court.
"I finished my two years with 490 points," she said. "I was the third-leading scorer for my senior year, averaged 8.9 points per game, with 20 steals, five blocks, 48 assists, 2.3 rebounds."
Her love basketball, her passion, hasn't diminished now that she's graduating college.
"To anyone out there looking to play or still wanting to play, don’t give up," Lutz said, suggesting graduating high school athletes should look for colleges where they will have the opportunity to play. "I am a living testimony that anything is possible if you keep pursuing your dreams."
Lutz also knows she couldn't have accomplished what she has without help.
"I want to thank my coaches through out the years, for coming to support me at my games and continuing to support," Lutz said.
She thanked her parents, Don and Sally Yutz, "for investing their time and money into me and to always being there for me. And to Coach Wadlington for giving me the chance to play again." She also credited her two older brothers, Thomas and David, for instilling her with a love for basketball. She intends to continue to play.
"Now onto the next chapter," Yutz said. Her new goal is to open her own sports training facility, probably in Tampa and Orlando, within the next five years.
Knowing her determination, she may fulfill that goal sooner than she plans.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.