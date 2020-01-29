SARASOTA — Staff and cadets from Sarasota Military Academy, a public charter school that serves South County and more, are celebrating a banner year of events, recognition, program awards, staff successes and cadet achievements in 2019.
“We are incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication and commitment to our Academy and education shown through the achievements of our staff and cadets in 2019,” said Christina Bowman, executive director of Schools at SMA. ”Each year, we continue to be pleasantly surprised by how our academy has grown and flourished. We are excited to celebrate another successful year.”
The list of achievements includes:
The Operation Outbreak program, created by Todd Brown for the cadets at SMA Prep, was named the world’s most innovative hybrid learning program at the Reimagine Education Awards Ceremony in London.
Brown, SMA outreach director, was named the “STEM Teacher of the Year” by the Florida West Coast chapter of the Air Force Association.
Brown presented the Operation Outbreak program at conferences including the IB Conference in New Orleans, the Education Summit in China, and was also accepted into a CDC fellowship for 2019-20.
Marissa Dobbert, a seventh-grade teacher at SMA Prep middle school, earned the Vern Buchanan Congressional Teacher Award and the Sarasota County Middle School Teacher of the Year.
The academy hosted the first annual SMA Education Summit for teachers throughout the region to attract potential staff.
SMA partnered with Gold Aviation Services and companies and organizations around the region to supply relief to people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
SMA high school cadets achieved personal and athletic goals: Dante Aletto committed to the Air Force Academy through his accomplishments on the rifle team and was recently awarded a spot to the 2020 National Junior Olympics; Mary Tucker, a 2018 graduate, was recognized as a top leader during the 2020 USA Olympic Team competitions in Tokyo; Juliana Rendle received the Legion of Valor Achievement award and was recognized by the mayor of Sarasota and Commissioner Shelli Freeland Eddie with a proclamation naming Nov. 4, “Juliana Rendle Day,” and Abigail Koester chosen as one of the youngest youth delegates for the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Merida, Mexico.
Cadets received a grant for an eco-friendly project during the annual Mote Marine Youth Ocean Conservation Summit.
The SMA student documentary “Heroines in Arms Serving Proudly” won a national award at the SRQ Film Festival.
Eight SMA graduates are currently attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“As we celebrate our many accomplishments, we also look forward to finding opportunities for funding that will enable us to continue to grow our academy and impact our community. This year, charter schools in our community were not included in the recent $1 million donation given to the Education Foundation, meant for instructors in Sarasota County,” Bowman said. As we face these challenges, we know that the support of our community is vital.”
