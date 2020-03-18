SARASOTA – The romance of spring blossoms at The Sarasota Ballet with their performances of Sir Frederick Ashton’s adaptation of Romeo & Juliet this 27-28 March at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Created for the Royal Danish Ballet in 1955, Ashton’s Romeo & Juliet is an intimate version of William Shakespeare’s iconic story with a distinct emphasis on Ashton’s signature footwork and wit. A full-length work and Company Premiere for The Sarasota Ballet, Romeo & Juliet places the Company’s dramatic abilities on full display while dancing to Sergei Prokofiev’s magnificent score, as performed live by the Sarasota Orchestra. This program continues The Sarasota Ballet’s initiative to bring full-length ballets to the Sarasota stage, such as Sir Peter Wright’s Giselle this past Season.
“It is an honor to bring Sir Frederick Ashton’s remarkable Romeo & Juliet to the stage here,” says Iain Webb, Director of The Sarasota Ballet. “In so many ways Sir Fred’s choreography has been the reason The Sarasota Ballet has gained the recognition we have, it is the reason we are invited to perform across the US, and so it felt quite fitting for us to bring his production of Romeo & Juliet into the repertoire of the Company.” Webb adds, “We are grateful to Peter Schaufuss for giving us permission to perform this ballet. Ashton gifted Peter his Romeo & Juliet, not only because Sir Fred had created the roles of Juliet and Mercutio on Peter’s parents Mona Vangsaae and Frank Schaufuss, but also because Peter himself was so instrumental in reviving the ballet with both English National Ballet and the Royal Danish Ballet during his tenure as Director.”
Luke Schaufuss, Peter’s son, who joined The Sarasota Ballet as a Principal this Season, continues the family’s heritage and connection with Ashton’s Romeo & Juliet. As well as performing the role created on his grandfather—Mercutio, Luke has been working with repetiteur Marilyn Vella-Gatt to bring Sir Frederick Ashton’s Romeo & Juliet to life this Season.
When crafting his take on the classic tale, Sir Frederick Ashton focused on the “intimate tragedy of two young people caught in an all-consuming passion” (David Vaughan, Frederick Ashton and his Ballets, 1977). Reviewing the ballet in 1988 for The New York Times, esteemed dance critic Jack Anderson wrote that, “Sir Frederick effectively shatters artifice, contrasting the innocuous peasants with brawling street fighters, and his leading characters are vividly conceived.” Infused with Ashton’s musicality and penchant for beautiful and heart-fluttering pas de deux, Romeo & Juliet evidences Ashton’s choreographic genius and ability to portray the nature of humanity through dance.
