The Sarasota Ballet School and Venice Symphony Partner to Bring The Nutcracker to Venice
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Venice, FL – September 22, 2022 – The Sarasota Ballet School in partnership with The Venice Symphony will present a stunning and spirited new version of the beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker, December 9-10, 2022 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The production will be performed by all sections of The Sarasota Ballet’s education programs; The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company, students from The Sarasota Ballet School, the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, and Dance – The Next Generation. The ballet will be accompanied by the Venice Symphony orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and led by Conductor Joseph Caulkins.
“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Venice Symphony on The Sarasota Ballet School's new production of a holiday treasure, The Nutcracker,” said Iain Webb, Director of The Sarasota Ballet. “We are looking forward to sharing the magic of ballet with our community. To bring the experience to audiences at the Venice Performing Arts Center is a treat.”
The production will feature enchanting sets and breathtaking costumes created by internationally renowned ballet designer Peter Farmer. The production is directed by School faculty member, Risa Kaplowitz and is sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“The Venice Symphony is looking forward to partnering with the prestigious Sarasota Ballet School to bring The Nutcracker to Venice," said Christine Kasten, President and CEO of The Venice Symphony. "We encourage our Symphony patrons and everyone in the community to experience this new and exciting collaboration and exhilarating production at a state-of-the-art setting."
Christopher Hird, Education Director of The Sarasota Ballet, said “I am thrilled to launch this new partnership with The Venice Symphony. Having the opportunity to perform to live music is a real gift and will be a highlight of the year for our students. I look forward to The Nutcracker becoming an annual holiday tradition for the Venice community.”
The Sarasota Ballet School and The Venice Symphony present The Nutcracker, December 9 at 7 pm and December 10 at 3 pm at the Venice Performing Arts Center, One Indian Ave., Venice. Tickets from $36 are available at the VPAC Box Office and at veniceperformingartscenter.com.
About The Venice Symphony:
Founded in 1974, The Venice Symphony is a 501(c)(3) professional orchestra deeply rooted in its community. Led by Music Director/Conductor Troy Quinn, The Symphony presents acclaimed concerts from November through April at the Venice Performing Arts Center. They Symphony also offers special events and long-standing music education programs including The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra, throughout the year. The Venice Symphony’s 2022-23 Concert Season at the Venice Performing Arts Center begins November 18, 2022. Tickets are available now. Learn more at thevenicesymphony.org
About The Sarasota Ballet
Since 1990, the mission of The Sarasota Ballet has been enriching lives, captivating emotions, and strengthening the community through the art of dance. Under the leadership of Director Iain Webb, Executive Director Joseph Volpe, and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri, The Sarasota Ballet has received national and international recognition for its diverse repertoire of rarely performed ballets, as well as the integrity and artistry of its performances. Through the collective endeavors of The Sarasota Ballet School, the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, and the organization’s Community Engagement Program, The Sarasota Ballet aims to share the beauty and artistry of dance with the entire community.
