SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet School will be using American Ballet Theatre curriculum starting this month.
All faculty of The Sarasota Ballet School — and its dancers — have been certified to teach pre-primary through Level 3, after completing a training course taught by Dierdre Miles Burger.
Burger is the assistant education director at The Sarasota Ballet School and a member of the ABT’s Artistic Board of Examiners, the news release said.
“We are thrilled that, by introducing the ABT National Training Curriculum, we can develop The Sarasota Ballet’s relationship with American Ballet Theatre,” Sarasota
