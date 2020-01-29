SARASOTA — The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota, with conductor Robert Vodnoy, will perform its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave. in Sarasota.
The program is titled “British Night” and features music by English composers plus music and monologues associated with four plays by William Shakespeare.
Featured instrumental soloists will be flutist Carmen Bannon and oboist Nicholas Arbolino.
The Urbanite Theatre will collaborate with the orchestra to portray characters from “Hamlet,” “Henry V,” “Julius Caesar” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with performances by Brendan Ragan, Katie Cross, Giles Davies, Enoch King, and Jim Sorensen.
The monologues will introduce music related to these four plays.
The chamber orchestra comprises professional musicians who play in some of the area’s finest ensembles.
The chamber orchestra performs at The Church of the Redeemer, with its noble architecture and rich acoustics. Vodnoy is also the music director of the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra, and recently retired from Northern State University where he was orchestra director.
His professional career includes the music directorships of three orchestras and guest conducting appearances throughout the United States, Europe and the Pacific Rim.
Vodnoy and his wife have recently become residents of Venice.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. There will be a post-concert meet-the-artists reception for the entire audience after the concert.
The repertoire selected for this program spans the history of English music from the Baroque to the present-day. Six of the composers featured on the concert are included on lists of the “Ten Best English Composers.”
They are Henry Purcell, George Frideric Handel, Hubert Parry, Edward Elgar, and William Walton.
Their common sources of inspiration are the English folk song and Shakespeare. The seventh composer on the program will be the Russian composer Pytor Ilych Tchaikovsky, who received an honorary doctorate from Oxford in 1893 and often drew inspiration from Shakespeare.
The idea of the British-themed program appealed to Vodnoy early in planning for this season.
“I have programmed many ‘Shakespeare at the Symphony’ concerts throughout my career,” Vodnoy said. “I am delighted to have found a collaborator in Brendan Ragan to do something similar here in Sarasota.”
Of this project, Ragan said: “It’s a pleasure to be partnering with the Chamber Orchestra for this unique collaboration. I think it will be a real treat to blend the bard’s beautiful poetry with this exciting collection of music. Rarely are the two art forms presented in this way, so this one-night concert will be a truly special event, and we’re lucky to have some excellent actors from the region joining the fray.”
The collaborative performance begins with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Henry Purcell, a masque (semi-opera) in Restoration Spectacle style. The work, based on an adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy, was first performed in 1692. Vodnoy selected six brief movements together with monologues delivered by Theseus, Oberon, and a fairy to portray Theseus’s real-world kingdom and Oberon’s magical domain.
Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky wrote numerous concert works inspired by Shakespeare, most famously his “Romeo and Juliet Overture.” On the concert, the orchestra will play Elegy, which was used as part of Tchaikovsky’s incidental music for a production of Hamlet. It is associated with Ophelia’s mourning for her murdered father, expressed in her last words before she drowns herself.
William Walton composed music for Lawrence Olivier’s film “Henry V” in 1944.
“Passacaglia: The Death of Falstaff” and “Touch Her Soft Lips and Part” will be performed with Henry’s rousing “Saint Crispin Day” speech.
George Frideric Handel composed the opera Giulio Cesar in 1724, a blockbuster success. Unusual for its time, its plot is based on history instead of mythology. The impervious and triumphant character of Caesar is portrayed in the overture. It will be paired with Antony’s monologue “O, pardon me, thou bleeding piece of earth.”
Five extraordinary actors will appear with the orchestra to bring these characters to life:
Ragan (“Oberon” director) is a founding artistic director of Urbanite Theatre. There, he has performed in the regional premieres of “Reborning,” “Incognito,” “Lungs,” “Ideation,” “Pilgrims” and “White Rabbit Red Rabbit.”
Katie Cross (a fairy, “Ophelia”) is originally from Colorado and currently lives in Southwest Florida. Her theater credits include “Sweet & Lucky” (Denver Center/Third Rail Productions), and “The Tempest” and “Twelfth Night” (Colorado Shakespeare Festival). Her Film/Television credits include “The Right Stuff,” “Belleville Cop” and “The Neapolitan.”
Giles Davies (“Antony”) has happily been working with Jobsite in Tampa since its 2011 production of “Quills.” Since then, he has been seen in “Othello,” “The Tempest,” “Cloud Nine,” “Twelfth Night,” “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” “Macbeth,” and his one-person show “POE.” He has been a company member with Cincinnati Shakespeare Festival for 19 seasons.
Enoch King (“Theseus”) is active on stage and screen. His recent credits include “A Lesson Before Dying” (Dominion Entertainment), “Anne and Emmitt” (MetroStage Theater), “Comedy of Errors” (Shakespeare Tavern), and “A Raisin in the Sun” (American Stage — St. Petersburg). His film credits include “Party Boat,” “Drumline” and “Madea’s Family Reunion.”
Jim Sorensen (“Henry V”) has been an actor, singer, administrator, designer, director, and all-around theater practitioner for almost 25 years, in theaters from Alaska to Florida, Maine to California. A multiple-award-winning actor, Jim was a co-founder of freeFall Theatre, and is currently associate producer at American Stage in St. Petersburg.
Three other English masterpieces are featured on the program. Excerpts from “An English Suite” by Sir Hubert Parry open the concert. It establishes the tone for this eminently British evening.
“You’ll want to say ‘cheerio’ after the finale,” Vodnoy said.
The English folksong revival of the early 20th century was Gustav Holst’s inspiration for “A Fugal Concerto.” It was composed in 1923 for flute and oboe and string orchestra. Holst humorously introduces the old English dance tune “If All the World Were Paper” in the finale. Soloists for the concerto will be Carmen Bannon and Nicholas Arbolino.
Carmen Bannon plays flute in the Sarasota Orchestra. She also plays flute with the Charlottesville Opera, and is extra/substitute with the Florida Orchestra and Orlando Philharmonic.
Nicholas Arbolino is second oboe and English horn of the Sarasota Orchestra. He spends his summers as principal oboe of the Charlottesville Opera.
The closing work on the first half of the concert will be Edward Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings.” Elgar’s background as a violinist allowed him to write particularly effective music for strings. The serenade is filled with wistful and dance-like themes, with a gorgeous romantic theme in the middle movement.
“British Night” is sponsored by Insurance Hub, Jill and Stephen Bell, and the “Great Music—Great Space Concert Series” of which the orchestra’s concerts are a part. Tickets are available online at redeemersarasota.org/chamber-orchestra-of-sarasota/. Tickets are also available at the Church of the Redeemer office during normal business hours, and at the box office, which opens at 6:30 p.m. on concert evening. For more information about the Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota, visit its website: chamberorchestrasarasota.org/ or call 219-928-8665.
The 12 musicians performing in the Feb. 11 concert include:
Flute: Carmen Bannon; Oboe: Nicholas Arbolino; Violin 1: Cindi Qi (concertmaster), Margot Zarzycka; Violin 2: Laurie Vodnoy-Wright, Shawna Trost; Viola: Tami Guz, Craig Hunting; Cello: Fred Gratta, Leo LaBrecque; Double Bass: Christopher Riley; Harpsichord: Ann Stephenson-Moe
