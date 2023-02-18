SARASOTA — Over the coming months, a three-member committee of Sarasota County’s Charter Review Board will undertake an entire review of the county charter.
The charter acts almost as a constitution for the county. Sarasota County is one of 20 counties in the state referred to as a charter county giving it self-governance powers.
“It’s been a while since we’ve actually reviewed the whole Charter, and I was just thinking that this might be a good time,” member Joe Justice of North Port suggested during the Jan. 28 meeting.
He added that with the passage of time a review might be in order to see what provisions were outdated, or things being done manually could be done more efficiently with modern technology.
The review comes after commission members, through the County Commission, had two proposed charter amendments placed on the November 2022 general election ballot.
The first measure would have required that a petition proposing a change to the charter be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district instead of the 10% countywide as currently required.
The second measure provided that any proposed charter amendments are not in conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter.
The first amendment, one critics said was aimed at stifling citizen input in how county government was run, narrowly failed, while the second measure passed overwhelmingly.
After discussing Justice’s proposal, the board members gave it unanimous approval as Justice suggested a smaller committee handle the review instead of the entire 10-member board.
Joining Justice on that committee will be Andrew Kirby of Venice and Jack Miller of Sarasota.
The three men will meet an hour prior to the Charter Review Board’s next regular meeting on May 16, where they will present their findings.
