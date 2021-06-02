SARASOTA — The Great Performing Series of Sarasota County Association has been lined up for 2022.

It includes world-renowned orchestras, solo artists and a chamber ensemble, according to a news release.

It runs Jan. 20-March 15.

The events include:

• Detroit Symphony Orchestra with Alisa Weilerstein, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Van Wezel, Sarasota.


• Emanuel Ax, performing all-Chopin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Van Wezel, Sarasota.

• Russian National Orchestra with Alexander Malofeev at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Van Wezel, Sarasota.

• Benjamin Beilman, violinist, and Yekwon Sunwoo, pianist at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Riverview Performing Arts Center.

• The Takács Quartet with Joyce Yang, pianist at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Riverview Performing Arts Center.

For more information, visit scasarasota.org.

