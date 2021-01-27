SARASOTA — The Sarasota Concert Association is offering “Musically Speaking,” a free, three-concert virtual series featuring preeminent classical musicians in unique performances, highlighted by informal conversations with the artists.

World-acclaimed pianists Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein launch the series with a duo piano performance and conversation at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson will share their

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments