SARASOTA — The Sarasota Concert Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a lineup of world-renowned classical artists and ensembles.
Its 2020 Great Performers Series season continues Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m., at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with Pacifica Quartet and pianist Orion Weiss.
The program features Beethoven’s Quartet in F Major, Op. 18, No. 1; Ligeti’s Quartet No. 1, “Metamorphoses Nocturnes”; and Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81.
Recognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style, and often-daring repertory choices, over the past 25 years the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today.
Named the quartet-in-residence at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music in March 2012, the Pacifica was previously the quartet-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and received a Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance.
In 2017, the Pacifica Quartet was appointed to lead the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School.
The Pacifica Quartet has proven itself the preeminent interpreter of string quartet cycles, harnessing the group’s singular focus and incredible stamina to portray each composer’s evolution, often over the course of just a few days. An ardent advocate of contemporary music, the Pacifica Quartet commissions and performs many new works.
The members of the Pacifica Quartet live in Bloomington, Indiana, where they serve as quartet-in-residence and full-time faculty members at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.
One of the most sought-after soloists in his generation of young American musicians, the pianist Orion Weiss has performed with major American orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and New York Philharmonic. His performances go far beyond his technical mastery and have won him worldwide acclaim.
Named the Classical Recording Foundation’s Young Artist of the Year in September 2010, in the summer of 2011 Weiss made his debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood as a last-minute replacement for Leon Fleisher. Weiss’s impressive list of awards includes the Gilmore Young Artist Award, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Gina Bachauer Scholarship at the Juilliard School and the Mieczyslaw Munz Scholarship.
The 2020 Great Performers Series Season: Upcoming
March 30, 7:30 p.m.: Musicians from Marlboro
An offshoot of the Marlboro Festival created by Rudolf Serkin, the Musicians from Marlboro are acclaimed both for their joyous, thoroughly prepared performances and for fostering artists at the beginning of their careers—including such luminaries as Yefin Bronfman, Richard Goode, and Richard Stoltzman. (At Riverview Performing Arts Center)
The Sarasota Concert Association is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging programs from December to April. The Great Performers Series, in its 75th season, brings world-renowned orchestras and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. The Music Matinee Series features outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center and other venues. For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org.
Individual tickets to the Pacifica Quartet concert are $30-$65. Tickets and information for the Great Performers Series are available by calling 941-225-6500 or online at www.scasarasota.org.
