By SU BYRON
Guest Writer
Sarasota Concert Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a lineup of world-renowned classical artists and ensembles in its 2020 Great Performers Series.
The series, which runs January through March, features the pianist Behzod Abduraimov (Jan. 15), Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (Jan. 29), Chicago Symphony Orchestra with conductor Riccardo Muti (Feb. 12), The Knights with violinist Gil Shaham (Feb. 25), Pacifica Quartet with pianist Orion Weiss (March 12), and Musicians from Marlboro (March 30).
Four of the concerts are at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and two concerts are at Riverview Performing Arts Center. Subscriptions for all six concerts, discounted two-, three-, four- and five-subscription packages, and single tickets are all available.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: scasarasota.org.
The Season
Jan. 15: Behzod Abduraimov, piano, will perform at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Winner of the London International Piano Competition at the age of 18, Abduraimov has already performed with such leading orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.
Jan. 29: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, “Champions of Collaboration,” the Grammy-award winning orchestra was founded in 1972 to create a conductor-less orchestra with the intimacy of a chamber ensemble. (At Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.)
Feb. 12: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, led by the preeminent conductor Riccardo Muti, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has been recognized as “one the five top orchestras in the world” by Gramophone magazine. (At Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.)
Feb. 25: The Knights and Gil Shaham, violin. Dedicated to transforming the orchestral experience and eliminating barriers between audiences and music, The Knights share the stage with foremost violinist Gil Shaham. (At Riverview Performing Arts Center)
March 12: Pacifica Quartet and Orion Weiss, piano. Weiss, acclaimed as “one of the most sought-after soloists of his generation,” joins forces with the Pacifica Quartet — widely praised for its gripping interpretations of string quartet cycles. (At Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.)
March 30: Musicians from Marlboro. An offshoot of the Marlboro Festival created by Rudolf Serkin, the Musicians from Marlboro are acclaimed for their joyous, thoroughly prepared performances and for fostering beginning artists — including such luminaries as Yefin Bronfman, Richard Goode, and Richard Stoltzman. (At Riverview Performing Arts Center)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.