SARASOTA — Friday marks the start of a new fiscal year for Sarasota County, and commissioners ensured everything was in place for its start Wednesday evening with the passage of a $1.5 billion budget along with a slightly lower millage rate.
Unlike the first public hearing on Sept. 13 that lasted slightly over an hour, Wednesday evening’s public hearing took all of 30 minutes as commissioners plowed through the legal rigmarole required by Florida statutes for passing the property tax rate and budget.
With no discussion and no public input, commissioners approved both the budget and millage rate unanimously.
Commissioners set the millage rate residents will see on their property tax bills later this month at 3.4561 mills, which is slightly below last year’s rate of 3.4600 mills.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis explained that the lower millage rate was due to better interest rates on the bonds the county had issued for the purchase and construction of the Legacy Trail extension into North Port and downtown Sarasota.
The millage rate of 3.4561 mills means a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 after homeowners’ exemptions will see a tax bill of $691.22 to finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
It does not include the additional millage from the school board, the cities, or other taxing authorities like the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
The taxes collected from this millage finance most of the operations for county government along with those of the sheriff, tax collector, property appraiser, clerk of courts and supervisor of elections.
Lewis’ $1.5 billion budget also includes $339.7 million to finance the county’s capital improvements program for 2022.
Earlier this year, commissioners had approved the creation of a special taxing district for the treatment of mental health and substance abuse problems, funded by one-tenth of a mill increase in the overall millage rate.
But in August, commissioners nixed that increase for the 2022 fiscal year when it became apparent due to timing issues that collection of those funds wouldn’t begin until well into next year.
Part of those timing issues is related to a report from a panel of experts led by Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry. That report is not due until early 2022.
