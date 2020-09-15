The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Harvey Hall, 39, 2700 block of Cranbrook Avenue, North Port. Charges: Resisting arrest/fleeing and eluding, obstructing arrest without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Jazmyn Monya Oliver, 19, Fort Myers. Charges: Operating a vehicle without a valid license (arrested by Venice PD/held for Charlotte County). Bond: $120.

Craig William Sichta, 36, Sarasota. Charges: Burglary of an unoccupied dwelling/unarmed and property damage over $200 (arrested by North Port PD). Bond: $8,000.

