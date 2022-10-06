SARASOTA – With an estimated 1.5 million cubic yards of debris following Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County began the massive clean-up effort Thursday.
County officials said that eclipsed by five times the 300,000 cubic yards of debris gathered after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Acknowledging the immense piles of material to be gathered, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said, “It will take a while to complete.”
The county has hired private contractors as it did following Hurricane Irma to work throughout the county to gather the debris and haul it away.
For residents in gated communities or living on a private road without a homeowners association, the county has prepared agreements allowing the contractors access to pick up debris from the hurricane.
Debris placed at the curb for pickup must be separated from regular trash and yard waste and away from mailboxes, trees, fire hydrants, utility lines or anything that would impede the machine from gathering the materials.
Smaller debris such as branches, leaves, and moss should be gathered in bags, containers, or bundled and placed at the curb for pickup during your regularly scheduled collection day.
Waste Management will continue with the schedule for trash and yard waste collection while the debris clean-up is occurring county officials said.
County officials also said the debris needs to be placed as close to the curb as possible, which may be problematic in the sections of Englewood north of Dearborn Street, where roads tend to be narrow with drainage ditches on either side.
While fees at the county landfill will not be waived, the county is offering two free drop-off sites for residents who want to transport debris themselves from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
For South County residents, the drop-off site is at the Jackson Road Transfer Station, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
Proof of residency in Sarasota County is required and residents using the drop-off site will need to unload the materials themselves.
Residents can also find an estimated timeframe for collection by visiting https://bit.ly/stormdebrispickupmap and entering their address into the map. Information will be updated on a regular basis as contractors work through the collection process.
