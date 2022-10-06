Hurricane Ian Sarasota County debris removal

Narrow Englewood roads, like Perry Street off Old Englewood Road, pictured here on Sept. 29, may be tricky for debris removal, Sarasota County officials say.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA – With an estimated 1.5 million cubic yards of debris following Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County began the massive clean-up effort Thursday.

County officials said that eclipsed by five times the 300,000 cubic yards of debris gathered after Hurricane Irma in 2017.


