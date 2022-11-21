Sarasota County Budget Office honored for their work

Staff from Sarasota County’s Office of Financial Management are recognized by county commissioners at the start of the Nov. 15 county commission meeting.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — In 1990, Sarasota County’s budget staff received its first distinguished budget presentation award, beginning a streak unrivaled by any major college sports team.

A week ago, county commissioners recognized the employees of the budget office for receiving the honor for the 32nd straight year from the Government Finance Officers Association.


