SARASOTA — For Sarasota County commissioners, accepting task force recommendations about the needs of county mental health services was the easy part.
How to finance those recommendations and — more importantly — who would make the funding decisions were the harder, unanswered questions.
After two hours of presentation and discussion, commissioners accepted the recommendations. The board will select which priorities of the recommendations to implement — at a later date.
No agreement was reached on two unanswered questions they face as they grapple with the details of setting up a county mental health special district.
Commissioner Nancy Detert addressed what the community would look like if the board failed to act now before mental health issues worsen.
“Imagine that you’re outside dining, and a homeless person comes up and grabs your food or starts talking to you,” Detert said before moving to the more dangerous examples of a mentally ill person wielding a knife, or some kid shooting up a classroom.
Adding it was an “unattractive topic,” Detert added context mentioning the 1990s decision by Florida to close facilities like G. Pierce Wood near Arcadia in favor of community-based care.
“Which none of us saw a whole lot of and the money didn’t follow those patients,” Detert said.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger spoke of governance structure for the district and noting funding were key questions for him.
“There’s a lot of complexity and so many moving parts here,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said.
While they had divergent opinions on those issues, all five commissioners appeared to agree services geared to prevention should be stressed over treatment — working from the premise the former could possibly avoid the latter.
While the task force provided vague guidance on what the governing structure of the district might be, they did have specific thoughts about funding.
The report suggested devoting 87% of funding to strengthening existing programs; 8% to ideas that would work but lacked clarity on implementation and 5% to changes to improve the entire system.
Last year, commissioners approved adding one-tenth of a mill to the property tax bill of county residents, which amounted to $22 a year for the average homeowner, Commissioner Alan Maio noted.
That tenth of a mill would raise $6.5 million to fund mental health services, but only $1.6 million will be available this year as commissioners had also decided not to implement it until the district was in place.
“This report can be a roadmap for the community to move forward and improve the system,” Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry said.
