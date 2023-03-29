SARASOTA — With his opening slide, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis succinctly laid out the issue facing commissioners at a workshop on human services Wednesday: What problem or problems are we trying to solve?
And over the next 3-plus hours under the firm steering of Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger, commissioners began to give guidance to Lewis along with Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry about what they wanted to see happen.
The workshop Wednesday was the second one following an earlier such workshop on March 8 as commissioners attempted to make sense of a complex and complicated system the county uses to fund human services.
The key takeaway from the two meetings — commissioners wanted to see simplification.
That started with the application process for agencies a variety of agencies competing for limited dollars through an application process that can leave stakeholders scratching their heads.
As one unknown stakeholder wrote in a handout Moran provided to commissioners during the March 8 meeting, “Easier to get a root canal than complete an application.”
And after an hour-long tweaking of a draft two-page application proposed by Lewis and Henry, commissioners were finally able to agree on the format they wanted to use in the future.
With that settled, commissioners moved on to the thornier issues of what they wanted to fund, and how recommendations for funding would come to them.
As the discussion evolved, consensus finally appeared to support two advisory committees making recommendations — one for behavioral health and one for non-behavioral health.
Buying into Commissioner Mike Moran’s vision of what areas the county should be funding, the board also decided the behavioral health group would focus on mental health and substance abuse issues and jail diversion programs.
Issues of food, health, and safety would be the focus of the non-behavioral committee.
Other human service needs such as job training and day-care subsidies that Moran termed as “social economic” programs were best funded by the private sector the commissioner has argued.
Applications for programs falling into these areas could be considered for whatever funds remained after the priorities of commissioners were met.
“That there are societal issues is not lost on me,” Moran said. “I just want to make sure we’re spending our time, money and energy appropriately.”
Concluding the workshop, Lewis said from the guidance given by commissioners Wednesday, staff would return over the course of several meetings with follow-up recommendations for discussion.
