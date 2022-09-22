SARASOTA – It’s report card time for Sarasota County.
While county commissioners will see the results beforehand, everyone else will learn what residents think about the county’s programs and services with the presentation of the annual citizen opinion survey Tuesday.
Staff from the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government at the University of South Florida will make the presentation during the meeting.
The county has been performing the survey since 1992.
Over the past few years, respondents in the poll have responded favorably, indicating the quality of life in the county was either excellent or good in the high 90% percent range.
But with the good, there is also the bad.
Growth and development along with traffic have polled consistently high in past years as concerns, but economic conditions over the past few months with rising prices for gasoline and in the grocery store may score higher as a concern this year.
In 2020, for example, 43% of the respondents reported that things such as gasoline prices, taxes and personal debt were putting a strain on their household finances. That number declined to 28% in 2021.
How the county spends taxpayers’ dollars has trended upward for the past two years, going from a 55% approval in 2020 to 72% in 2021.
If those results hold in this year’s survey, it could bode well for an important issue to commissioners -- passage of a referendum in November to continue the county’s 1 cent infrastructure surtax.
According to last year’s survey, 63% of the respondents indicated they were familiar with the surtax, with the remainder unfamiliar or unsure with the program.
It is not known if a similar question was asked in this year’s survey.
A memo to commissioners from Jamie Carson, director of the county’s communication department, noted that the survey had a sample of 1,250 county residents and is representative of the age group, gender and racial/ethnic makeup of county residents.
Carson also reported that the margin of error in the survey is +/- 2.77 percent.
