Sarasota County confirms two storm-related deaths By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Report Sep 30, 2022

SARASOTA - Two-storm related deaths have been confirmed in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Friday confirming the two reported deaths in unincorporated areas of the county.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these two individuals and with all others impacted by this catastrophic weather event," the statement read.

Both deaths involved local residents who relied on oxygen machines, who lost power during the storm.

The people who died were identified as a 94-year-old man living in the Palmer Ranch area and an 80-year-old woman living in north Sarasota.

The official cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner's office.
