The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tevin Jamal Bryton Hillard, 26, 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: Driving with a suspended license. Bond: None.
Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 30, 8000 block of Cristobal Avenue. Charges: Petty theft. Bond: None.
Ernst Charles Samedi III, 26, 3700 block of Village Avenue, North Port. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (testosterone), possession (meth), drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Kelli Ann Bockus, 50, 900 block of Lucaya W. Avenue, Venice. Charges: Larceny. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Fernando Dubon, 21, 500 block of 61st Street, Bradenton. Charges: Operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Seth Diaz Smith, 34, 65 block of West Green Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, violating driver's license restrictions. Held for Charlotte County. Bond: $240.
— Complied by Craig Garrett.
