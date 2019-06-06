SARASOTA — “Water can exist with humans, but we cannot exist without water. The quality of that water determines the quality of our lives.”
That statement from Cindy Heil, the director of the Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine Laboratory, set the tone for a water quality summit hosted by Sarasota County Wednesday at Riverview High School.
With the disastrous red tide outbreak of last summer, nearly 700 people gathered to hear 30 speakers talk about water quality issues in the county’s bay, streams and creeks and view exhibits from local agencies as well as questions.
“We have the data, the facts and the science we need to take additional action, and the time to take that actions is now,” former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton said in remarks at the start of the event.
Steve Suau, an engineer and partner with Progressive Water Resources and a former director of the county’s stormwater division, delved into the history of the problem calling it “Florida’s drainage obsession,” noting that a century ago, ditches were dug to drain large areas of the region for agriculture and development.
In the 1930s, Bass Biological Laboratory in Englewood conducted research in the bays and that data, which Mote now has, could serve as the baseline for what a healthy bay looked like.
Although a 2004 report from a Lemon Bay consortium hosted by the Lemon Bay League called for an analysis of the data, that never occurred.
Suau said it would be helpful now and at little cost to still have that analysis done.
Mark Alderson, the executive director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary program, likened seagrass to “a canary in the coal mine,” in regards to the bays. He told the audience that up to 2016, monitoring noted improving sea grass conditions an indicator of improving water quality.
But since 2016 he said, there has been a 4.6 percent loss of seagrass in Lemon Bay, Little Sarasota Bay and Blackburn Bay, along with increasing nitrogen levels.
Suau predicted that these bays could be declared impaired water bodies as early as next year.
Representatives of the county and its four municipalities all spoke to the efforts they’ve made and are making to address water quality issues.
In North Port, Jennifer Fehrs, North Port’s utility engineer, said the city was engaged in planning for a new waste water and water plant and continuing to expand into neighborhoods as well as continuing to educate citizens about the issues surrounding water quality.
Fehrs noted that like the county, the city also has restrictions on the application of fertilizer that is in effect for the next six months.
Noting that it’s been difficult to manage water quality issues in Venice, city engineer Kathleen Weeden said the city took a big step by moving its treatment plant from a site next to the beach to a location adjacent to I-75. She also said the city is in the process of updating its land development regulations to include stricter regulations regarding water quality.
While government is moving to address the issue of nutrients going into surface waters, the panelists also pointed out that individuals also had a role to play.
Following the rules about fertilizer, picking up pet waste, clearing leaves and debris from storm drains were all actions that people could take to lessen the amount of nutrients polluting surface waters.
“I believe everyone that attended learned a lot and learned the answers to this situation are not easy and will take time a lot of money and commitment from everyone in our community,” Commissioner Charles Hines wrote in an email commenting on the event. “Not everybody agreed on everything but I think everyone came out of their realizing we can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing over the last 50 to 60 years and expect our water quality to improve by itself.”
For former County Commissioner Christine Robinson, now the executive director of the Argus Foundation, who attended the summit, she echoed Thaxton’s call for action.
“Water quality is a complex issue and I think the summit demonstrated that.” Robinson wrote in an email asking for a comment. “The audience was pretty clear with their questions that water quality should be a priority in the budget over any amenities.”
