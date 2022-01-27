SARASOTA — With relaxed federal guidelines now, Sarasota County officials have expanded the eligibility criteria for the emergency rental assistance program, manager Laurel Varnell told commissioners this past Tuesday.
In a presentation that was delayed from Dec. 7, Varnell explained that the county has expended almost $7.3 million, or 62%, of the original the $13.1 million allocated to the county by the U.S. Treasury in COVID-19 relief funds to assist county residents struggling to meet rent or utility payments due to impacts from the pandemic.
That money, Varnell said, resulted in assistance to 754 households, which received a combined total of 5,687 months of rental help and 2,058 months of utility payments.
And now, with the relaxed eligibility requirements, the county is beginning to disburse funds from a second $4.1 million allocation through the American Rescue Plan Act for further rent and utility assistance, which county officials refer to as ERAP2.
The new criteria allow for streamlined processing of applications, provides up to 18 months of rent or utility assistance, and only a showing of a demonstrated economic impact during the pandemic.
The criteria for ERAP1 allowed for only 15 months of assistance, and required a demonstrated direct or indirect impact, a process known as attestation, from the pandemic, according to a slide in Varnell’s presentation.
She stressed that people who had “maxed out” on the 15 months of assistance could apply for an additional three months of aid. And individuals whose initial applications were denied should re-apply as they might qualify under the looser requirements
The county has until Sept. 30 to disburse all of its ERAP1 funds, while the deadline for ERAP2 won’t be reached until Sept. 30, 2025.
The county could also receive another allocation of $6.2 million in ERAP2 funds if it meets the criteria established by U.S. Treasury Department.
Varnell told commissioners that so far staff has met all of the benchmarks set by the Treasury Department and remains “on track to meet or exceed” all other benchmarks.
Residents wishing to make an application for assistance can do so through a portal at; www.scgov.net/rent.
