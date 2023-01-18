Matt Osterhoudt

Matt Osterhoudt, director of the Sarasota County’s planning department.

VENICE — If you’re accustomed to looking in your local newspaper for legal notices regarding potential rezoning hearings in your neighborhood, some of those notices could start appearing on an official county website instead.

Despite objections from several newspaper executives Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance giving the county the option to publish legal ads and public notices on its website.


