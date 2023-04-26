Sarasota County Administration Center

Sarasota County Administration Center

 photo provided

SARASOTA — With three capable applicants, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously selected Deputy County Attorney Joshua Moye as its next county attorney Tuesday.

Current County Attorney Rick Elbrecht announced in February his plans to retire at the beginning of the summer leading commissioners to select from within the talent pool of their existing attorneys for their next legal advisor.


   

