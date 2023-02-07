ENGLEWOOD — As the cost to improve South River Road between Englewood and U.S. 41 continues to escalate, Sarasota County officials appear to have adopted a divide and conquer strategy.
In December, when county commissioners discussed their priorities for 2023 during their annual retreat, they divided the estimated $80 million project into two parts.
The first part, due by June 30, is consideration of an agreement with the West Villages Improvement District for the design to widen South River Road from U.S. 41 to East River Road.
That agreement, which has been in discussion for some time, was anticipated to be completed last January, but negotiations dragged on. Potential terms of that agreement have not been disclosed due to the ongoing negotiations.
The second part of the strategy focuses on the remainder of South River Road, including Winchester Boulevard, down to the Charlotte County line, with recommendations for expansion and partnership opportunities due by Nov. 30.
In an email to The Daily Sun giving the estimated construction cost of $80 million to improve the road, Public Works Director Spencer Anderson noted that another $7 million would be needed for design and permitting.
Sarasota County already owns much of the needed right of way due to the work of former County Commissioner Alan Maio while he was an official with Kimley Horn.
Those negotiations involved a swap of land owned by the county and once planned for a future expansion of Pine Street through what is now Wellen Park for the needed right of way along South River Road.
However, there is still additional right of way the county needs to acquire at a yet-to-be-determined cost a fact sheet provided by Anderson notes.
And while the county plans to widen South River Road from two to four lanes, it must still find a funding source for the $87 million project.
Pursuing the agreement with West Villages along with identifying other public-private partnerships is one piece of that puzzle along with pursuing state and federal funding.
Rep. Greg Steube has already secured $1 million for the county contained in a transportation bill passed by Congress in 2021.
The narrow two-lane road, which is prone to flooding during heavy storm events, serves as the evacuation route for Englewood, Rotonda and Boca Grande.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.