SARASOTA — It took all of 16 minutes Friday for the Sarasota County commissioners to back away from a proposed millage increase for fiscal year 2022, and that time included the customary measures to open the meeting.
Without waiting for the two public hearings next month to formally adopt the new budget and finalize the millage rate, commissioners used their final workshop on the proposed budget to unanimously agree on a 3.4561 millage rate.
That rate means a property owner with a home valued at $200,000 after exemptions will see a tax bill of $691.22 to finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
It does not include the additional millage from the school board, the municipalities, or other taxing authorities like the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
During a public hearing in July, commissioners had agreed by a 3-2 vote to increase the millage to 3.5561 mills to fund a mental health district in the county. That was the proposed millage rate property owners are seeing the notice mailed this month that notifies them of their potential property taxes.
That would have ended two decades of the county maintaining its tax rate at the same level.
The increase in the millage was expected to raise $6.4 million to fund the first year’s operating costs for the mental health district, but as Commissioner Alan Maio explained, collecting that money wouldn’t begin until next July at the earliest, amounting to only $1.6 million.
The delay in collection, Maio explained, resulted from commissioners wanting a panel of subject-matter experts to provide input about the district, and that report isn’t expected until November or possibly later. By the time commissioners receive it and act on it, he said, it would be May or June.
Maio said he thought the county could make up the $6.4 million by using budgeted, but unspent funds, and other unencumbered revenues such as funds from the opioid lawsuit settlement, a statement County Administrator Jonathan Lewis indicated was correct.
“The biggest issue was the tax increase,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said. “All five of us are committed to mental health, but I think there are monies there to support it without raising taxes.
Commissioners will take final action on the proposed budget for 2022 and the millage rate during public hearings on Sept. 13 and Sept. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.