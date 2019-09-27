VENICE — For the first time in over a decade, the property tax rate will rise in Sarasota County.
The increase however, from 3.3912 mills to 3.4331 mills, comes after county voters overwhelmingly agreed to the additional tax last November when they approved the purchase of the Legacy Trail Extension by Sarasota County.
The slight increase in millage will finance the debt service on the bonds the county has issued to finance the purchase and the construction of the extended trail into North Port and downtown Sarasota.
Commissioners, without comment or discussion, unanimously approved both the final millage rate and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed budget Thursday evening in a brief public hearing that lasted 26 minutes.
That $1.3 billion budget, which finances the operations of county government along with the constitutional officers like the sheriff, takes effect Tuesday. The budget also includes $264 million to finance various capital improvement projects in the county over the next five years.
The increase in the millage rate means that the owner of a home valued at $100,000 after exemptions will pay $343.31 in property taxes to the county in addition to taxes to the school board and other taxing entities including the county’s municipalities.
Even without the voter-approved increase, property owners were likely to see an increase in their taxes anyway due to an overall increase in property values in the county.
According to the final taxable values certified by the property appraiser and reported to the county’s budget office in July, property values in the county increased from $58.6 billion in 2019 to $62.3 billion for the 2020 fiscal year.
In a prepared letter accompanying the budget documents, Commission Chairman Charles Hines wrote of the budget, “We feel it reflects sound decision-making, good management, and the foresight required to meet the needs of the residents of Sarasota County.”
