SARASOTA — After a year of many workshops, Sarasota County commissioners will take final votes next week on County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed $1.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023.
During the public hearing next Tuesday, commissioners will also approve a final millage rate of 3.4463 mills, a slight reduction from 2022’s millage rate of 3.4561 mills.
That means Sarasota County property owners will pay $344.63 dollars for every $100,000 of appraised value.
The decrease for Sarasota County, Budget Director Kim Radtke told commissioners during their first public hearing on the budget on Sept. 14, is due to a better interest rate in the debt service on the bonds the county issued to purchase the Legacy Trail.
Despite the millage decrease, many taxpayers could see an overall increase in property taxes after accounting for exemptions.
Fueled by a hot real estate market, Property Appraiser Bill Furst’s required July 1 report on the county’s property values showed values soaring a booming 17.76%, reaching a total valuation of $82.5 billion.
Lewis’ proposed budget will finance the operations of county government and the constitutional officers such as the sheriff and supervisor of elections, but it does not include the additional millage from the school board, the municipalities like the cities of North Port and Venice, or other taxing authorities.
While not part of the published agenda documents for Tuesday evening’s public hearing, the budget documents also contain a letter from Commission Chairman Alan Maio to Sarasota County residents about the proposed budget.
“We feel it reflects sound decision-making, good management, and the foresight required to meet the needs of the residents of Sarasota County. We are confident that you will benefit from the services and capital improvements we will be undertaking during the coming year,” Maio wrote.
The county’s fiscal year begins Saturday, Oct. 1.
The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 27, in the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota and can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel at:
