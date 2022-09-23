SARASOTA — After a year of many workshops, Sarasota County commissioners will take final votes next week on County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed $1.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023.

During the public hearing next Tuesday, commissioners will also approve a final millage rate of 3.4463 mills, a slight reduction from 2022’s millage rate of 3.4561 mills.

Jonathan R. Lewis

Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis


Al Maio

Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio

